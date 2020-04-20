Carnival industry uncertain about its future amid COVID-19: ‘It’s been quite the rollercoaster’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The massive fair, festival, and amusement park industries faces uncertainty about its future during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In normal years, hundreds of East Texans would have had fun last week at the Evans United Shows spring carnival at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center. But we all know 2020 is far from normal.
“It’s been quite the rollercoaster just like with everyone else," said Jason Phipps, Evans Unlimited Shows spokesperson.
An appropriate metaphor describing the current uncertainty for carnival operator Jason Phipps.
“We went to Lufkin for two weeks and was able to set up at the mall and as soon as we tore down at the mall everything went south from there," Phipps recalled.
Since Spring Break, one cancellation after another. The company rode it out in East Texas.
“So then we were in Jacksonville during those four weeks, and we thought just in case something changed we would come to Nacogdoches,“ Phipps said.
It didn’t. But the 15-year business relationship with the Nacogdoches County Expo gave the displaced company time to regroup.
”They have been so good to us and to the community," said Anita Scott, director of Nacogdoches County Exposition Center. “They sponsor the rodeo. They buy a sign in the arena. I’m glad for them to be here.”
The expo staff stays busy doing projects that always had to be placed aside. Likewise, the carnival staff is moving maintenance projects up on the to-do list.
Phipps wants to keep his workers busy, rather than resorting to layoffs of employees, contractors, and support staff.
”We like to think of ourselves as riding the storm out," Phipps said.
According to trade websites and blogs, the industry is in a holding pattern. They wait for a normal return to business, while at the same time wonder what the new norm will bring to an industry that entertains crowds.
Phipps has moved the carnival closer to their home base of Plattsburg, Missouri, in hopes that bookings in that area won’t be canceled. However, President Donald Trump’s three-tiered ‘Reopening the Country’ plan places mass gatherings and large outdoor events in the last phase of the plan.
