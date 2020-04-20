Companies team up to give Lufkin hospital staff lunch as ‘thank you’ during pandemic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A few East Texas businesses pooled their resources to provide 150 lunches to Woodland Heights Medical workers and staff Monday.
Harbor Hospice reached out to Coca-Cola, Chik-fil-A, and Grandough Baking Company in Lufkin. They donated drinks, lunches, and some sweets. They wanted to share the community’s support with healthcare workers on the front lines.
Everyone from doctors, nurses, receptionists, janitorial staff, and others were all fed.
“We were super excited. It’s just an honor and a privilege to be a part of a community that would come together to show their appreciation, especially in times like this; when it’s risky to get out there and do stuff,” said Jenny Wright, volunteer and community education coordinator.
Wright said she appreciated the businesses who donated without hesitation, and she hoped they could continue to offer support for more workers in the future.
