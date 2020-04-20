First Alert: Catching our breath before more storms return on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50’s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with daytime highs in the middle 80’s.
As we transition into Wednesday, an area of low pressure will be pushing into the plains and bring back an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Some of the thunderstorms that move in on Wednesday afternoon could be on the strong side, containing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, small hail, and some gusty winds.
While an isolated severe storm is possible, the overall severe weather threat will be lower on Wednesday than what we had this past Sunday. In saying that, you still want to remain weather alert since many of the storms will be loud and disruptive in nature.
Behind this mid-week storm system, we will get back to some drier, sunny, and pleasant weather as we round out the week and head into the weekend.
A cold front moving in late Friday will bring in a few clouds and a 20% chance of light rain, but most areas will stay dry. Due to the timing of this frontal passage, we will be in store for a mostly sunny, dry, and tranquil weekend, giving us a much-needed break from the storm track.
Behind these cold fronts, we will be in store for some cool mornings followed by warm afternoons with low humidity. This is pretty typical for us as we round out this last, full week of April.
