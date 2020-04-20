Front Porch Project gives East Texas families memorable way to look back on COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - COVID-19 has caused many businesses to move to curbside services, even photographers.
The Front Porch Project is a nationwide movement where local photographers are sharing their talents and capturing memories to look back on.
Winnie Nyatome-Warner came up with an idea to take photos of employees at their businesses, but unfortunately, the idea never came together. Instead, she saw some work from other photographers doing front porch photos and put out a post of her own on Facebook.
“The next morning I woke up and there were people messaging me, that they want to do it. I was like, ‘Yes! This is great,” Nyatome-Warner explained.
The project is now giving her access to two things that she loves: people and photography.
“I just like people a lot. So whenever I did this, it started out as, this is all about me. And then now, it’s more just like I want to capture these memories for these people," she explained. "Along the way you make friends because you actually get to see, you get to see them in their own place and you get to ask questions about them.”
Nyatome-Warner comes prepared with questions to ask the families: how they are coping, if they’ve picked up any new hobbies. But she also allows the moments to stay candid with few expectations.
“One of my favorite pictures is probably where Bethel, the little girl, just stood up and started whispering to him and they’re all just watching. I was like, that’s going to be a great picture because it’s not posed," she explained. "It’s real, and that’s how she chose in that moment to communicate with her father, and I just love, love, love... I love unposed moments.”
The father said they chose to keep their shoot casual and be themselves.
“This is just a crazy time in general and so this will be, definitely a memory and something to kind of commemorate just the craziness," he said. "You know, in 20 or 30 years, if everyone is still alive, that it’ll be good. Like, wow, look at those front porch pictures that we took. That was really fun and really crazy. Remember that quarantine thing?”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.