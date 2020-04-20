Governor Greg Abbott working with NASCAR to bring racing back to TMS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It is unclear when sports will return as we used to know them with the large crowds but Governor Greg Abbott is hoping Texas will be the start on easing live sports back into America.
Today Abbott tweeted that he is working with officials in Ft.Worth and with NASCAR to bring stock car racing back to North Texas at Texas Motor Speedway. Abbott wrote that details are in the works and while no date is set it would be with no crowd. The tweet came just days after the PGA announced they would return to action in the middle of June at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Ft.Worth.
Not long after the tweet, Texas Motor Speedway released a statement saying they are working with NASCAR and the TV Networks to get something ready in the near future.
“Our sport is unique because the competitors are inside the race cars with no body-to-body contact like most other sports. That is a distinct advantage over other sports and why you will likely see auto racing as the first live sport returning to action. We appreciate the Governor’s support for the return of racing at Texas Motor Speedway very soon," the statement said.
NASCAR has been doing weekly televised iRacing events with race simulators for the drivers while the real driving remains under a red flag due to COVID-19. The group wants to get back to racing sometime in May and has publicly stated they want to race out the remaining dates. The challenge will be getting into venues in different states where travel restrictions vary.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.