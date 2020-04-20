Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-DALLAS-BUS-HIJACKED-GUNMAN-KILLED
Official: Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus
ROWLETT, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a passenger opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus before hijacking it with two people aboard and leading officers on a chase that included a shootout in which he was eventually killed and three officers were wounded. Garland police officer Pedro Barineau says the man got on the DART bus at around 11 a.m. Sunday in Richardson, just north of Dallas, took the diver hostage and opened fire as DART officers attempted to stop the bus along the President George Bush Turnpike. He says the man led police on a chase to the suburb of Rowlett, where officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle. He says the man continued shooting after exiting the bus and police returned fire, killing him. The wounded officers' injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas parks set to reopen, but complications are presenting
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — As Texas takes its first steps toward reopening starting with state parks, caveats in the plan are popping up. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said Sunday that two popular state parks there will not open Monday when others do. El Paso’s exceptions hint that future openings of government services and businesses will be fraught with stipulations based on local conditions. The number of coronavirus cases in Texas is approaching 19,000 and the number who have died is now at least 477. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 18,923 people had tested positive for the virus, an increase from about 18,200 cases the day before.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-ECOSYSTEM RECOVERY
Sparkling waters hide some lasting harm from 2010 oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years after the nation's biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million from BP researching effects of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. Numbers of dolphins and whales and even insects are down since the spill, which accelerated the loss of tidal marshes. Researchers also discovered that plumes of oil fall down to sea beds like ocean snow, killing great swaths of ancient deep-sea coral. They say the recovery has been remarkable, but losses remain profound.
OFFICERS SHOT-TEXAS
Chief: Man ambushed 3 Texas officers in his home, killing 1
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was waiting in body armor to ambush them when they entered his home. Bob Klett, the interim police chief of San Marcos, northeast of San Antonio, said Sunday that the officers were responding to a 911 call about a man in the home who had hit his wife and threatened other family members. He says there was nothing that the three officers could have done to avoid the gunfire. He says 31-year-old Officer Justin Putnam died at the scene and the two wounded officers remained hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition.
LIVING THE ROLLBACKS
'They're killing us,' Texas residents say of Trump rollbacks
HOUSTON (AP) — Communities of color say they are living on the front line of the Trump administration's public health and environment rollbacks. That's especially true on the Texas Gulf Coast, where the country's petrochemical hub has grown up around African-American and Hispanic neighborhoods. The Trump administration and the oil and gas industry say they remain vigilant on public health even as the federal government cuts back monitoring, reporting and control of hazardous emissions. Residents around the petroleum facilities and chemical plants in Houston and Port Arthur point to higher rates of asthma, cancer and other ailments. They say lax enforcement is “killing us."
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRUG-TRADE
‘Cartels are scrambling’: Virus snarls global drug trade
NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl. One of the main suppliers is in Wuhan, the epicenter of the global outbreak. Associated Press interviews with law enforcement officials found Mexican and Colombian cartels are still plying their trade as evidenced by recent seizures but lockdowns that have turned cities into ghost towns are disrupting everything from production to transport to sales. And prices for drugs in short supply have soared to gouging levels.
DEEPWATER HORIZON-CHANGING LANDSCAPE
Baseball to beaches: Coast is different 10 years after spill
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — As oil spewed into the Gulf of Mexico from a blown-out BP well in 2010, residents wondered whether their home would ever be the same. A decade later, it’s not. The Deepwater Horizon disaster changed the region, with a flood of spending altering landscapes and attitudes. Many cities have new life in ways unforeseen during the “summer of oil." Money began flowing shortly after the disaster, though much came from the 2016 approval of a $20.8 billion settlement that dictated BP payments through 2031. Projects vary from a Mississippi baseball stadium, to Florida ferry service, and an Alabama hotel. Some question the use of funds for business over economic needs.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-
Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South. The National Weather Service said numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina. Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening. The tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.
BORDER AGENT ARRESTED
Border agent arrested in fatal shooting of Texas firefighter
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. border agent has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a firefighter in the Texas border city of Laredo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Ernesto Gillen is charged with murder in the shooting death of Guadalupe David De Luna. Neither Gillen nor De Luna were on duty at the time. Investigators say De Luna was shot after a domestic aleraction. A Laredo police spokesman says the two men were fighting and that it was a domestic incident involving a romantic relationship. He declined to provide more details.
FAMILY SLAIN-TEXAS
4 Texas family members killed, suspect jailed without bond
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead. Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail on Friday on two counts of capital murder. Laredo police received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present. A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door. Police say they then interviewed Lopez and found the child's body a mile away.