Lubbock man gets 8 years after toddler severely burned in bathtub

Robert Bunton (Source: LPD)
April 17, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 2:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Robert Wayne Bunton, 28, of Lubbock was sentenced to 8 years in the 140th district court on April 16, 2020.

Bunton has plead guilty and has been convicted of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to the police report.

The police report states on December 22, 2018, Bunton knowingly, willingly or recklessly placed a 2-year-old in hot water.

The child was taken to the UMC burn unit for their injuries.

Robert Bunton was being held on a $100,000 bond.

