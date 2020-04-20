Monday’s crash has East Texas oil industry bracing for repercussions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Oil prices crashed Monday as the price for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to 37 dollars below zero, sending shockwaves through East Texas.
Experts say a flooded market and stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic has created a double whammy for the oil field industry.
“We have an excess of about 30 million barrels of crude oil a day entering the global markets,” said Harold Doty, a professor at the University of Texas at Tyler. “We couldn’t shut down production as fast as demand shut down.”
More people sheltering at home means fewer cars on the road and fewer planes in the air. With that comes a much lower demand for gasoline. Some estimates say about global consumption has fallen by as much as 30 percent.
Business owners and others with a financial interest in the oil field watched closely Monday, as the price per barrel fell below zero.
“At this moment, there’s nothing for oil companies to do but to sit still and see how this plays out,” said Dustin Tallent.
His company, Tallent Exploration, is based in Tyler.
“For our business, it means the same as any other right now there’s no money to be made.”
The unprecedented price means that producers would have to pay traders to take the oil off their hands. That has never happened before. Oil storage is about 40 percent full, Tallent said.
“Everything is full. There’s nowhere to put the oil that’s being produced today. And so basically you can’t get rid of what you have,” Tallent said.
In the long run, Tallent says the effect for consumers could be cheaper gas at the pump, or worse.
“If these prices continue to remain, especially in the negative area, refineries will not be able to afford to refine oil and turn it into gasoline and put it in the pump. They won’t be able to make their money back,” Tallent said. “So in that case, refineries would shut down because they are no longer making money. That could cause a gas shortage in the long run.”
The sudden drop rattled East Texans and revived memories of the oil crash of the 1980s.
“Companies went bankrupt, people went bankrupt, real estate markets were very depressed in the Houston area. It was a difficult time and we had a pretty significant recession in Texas,” Doty said.
The hard lessons learned in the 1980s were learned well. The East Texas economy, through planning and strategy, is more diversified and therefore less dependent on oil.
“I don’t think this will be as catastrophic as the last major downturn in the industry because I think it will be shorter lived, and I think we are less dependent on the energy sector,” Doty said
Futures contracts such as this one trade on a monthly basis. The WTI contract at issue is for May and expires Tuesday. The June WTI contract is hovering about $20 per barrel as of late Monday.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.