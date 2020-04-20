Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful afternoon ahead with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, we will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow expect partly cloudy skies, low 80s, and a chance for a passing shower. Right now, Wednesday will be the next best chance to see storms in East Texas. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so that you can informed on the weather in your area. Skies will clear on Thursday as we slip back to the upper 70s. Friday and Saturday will be similar days with partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and a chance for a few stray showers. By Sunday, the rain and clouds will move out and we will see plenty of sunshine.