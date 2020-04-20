EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Some patchy dense fog has developed across parts of the area this morning. Expect fog and clouds to decrease by late morning and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be right near average for this time of the year in the mid 70s with light winds. A very slight chance for rain tomorrow, especially tomorrow morning. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and warm conditions for tomorrow afternoon. Another strong storm system approaches Wednesday with the possibility of severe thunderstorms by afternoon and early evening. A cold front moves in late Wednesday night and brings the rain to an end with clearing skies by Thursday morning. Another weak cold front brings a slight chance for rain late Friday into early Saturday before clearing skies for the rest of the weekend.