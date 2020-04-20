Texas National Guard helps deliver emergency food boxes to Project HOPE

The deployment was ordered to support East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) with its production, distribution, and transportation tasks through May, according to an ETBF spokesperson. (Source: Arthur Clayborn, KLTV News)
By Donna McCollum | April 20, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 3:18 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas Food Bank, in collaboration with Texas Army National Guard, continues delivering food boxes to food pantries across East and Deep East Texas.

Members of the National Guard were on hand for the first time Monday at Project Helping Other People Eat (HOPE) in Nacogdoches.

Monday also marked when Project HOPE resumes its twice a week distribution, temporarily canceled due to a shortage of volunteers when some senior volunteers stayed home as a protection against COVID-19 transmission.

