WEBXTRA: Lane Johnson discusses upcoming NFL season

By Caleb Beames and KTRE Digital Media Staff | April 20, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:44 AM

(KTRE) - The 2020 NFL off-season will go down as one of the strangest and most unique off-seasons.

Due to COVID-19, NFL teams are holding virtual off-season workouts. The Dallas Cowboys will start their off-season workout program today due to having a new coach. Teams with their same coaches from last season will start next Monday.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with Lane Johnson, Groveton native and offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles about the challenges of this off-season as well as a look back at when he was drafted and his opinion on which state has the best players in the NFL.

