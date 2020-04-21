’Adopt a senior:' Facebook page showing support for East Texas high school seniors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - All across Texas, high school seniors are being adopted and not in the way you might think.
One East Texas woman created an “Adopt-a-senior” Facebook page to allow the community to show support for the students.
The page has been up less than a week and creator Lee Ann Lusk may have underestimated how much people care for the Class of 2020.
“On a Friday morning before I went into a dentist office and by, I don’t know, six hours, it had gained over a thousand people, and seniors had been adopted,” Lusk said. “And it just snowballed, and it’s amazing what this community has done.”
Mom Catherine Upshaw discovered the Nacogdoches/Shelby County Adopt a Senior page through a friend. She posted some information about her son, a senior at Nacogdoches ISD.
“I submitted it and shortly thereafter, and I mean shortly thereafter, the first person messaged and wanted to adopt,” Upshaw said.
Her son Nicolas said he didn’t know his mother submitted the post. He’s even more surprised that four people have adopted him.
“Two out of the four were actually teachers of mine,” he said. “I, of course, was excited that they wanted to adopt me. So I said hello on the Facebook post.”
A third person to adopt Nicolas is involved in their community.
“She’s already said that she’s going to follow him through college, and she’s going to always be there for him if he needs her,” his mother said. “So that meant a lot to me. This whole thing means so much to me as a parent for someone to care so much to want to do this for your child.”
People adopting seniors are asked to send letters of encouragement and are encouraged to keep in contact with the senior.
“I grew up here. I graduated from Timpson High School, and then I graduated from SFA," Lusk said. "And so, it’s like my community is coming together to help all of these seniors. It just makes me happy,”
If you’re interested in adopting a senior, you can search “adopt a senior” on Facebook and pages in your area should pop up.
