‘Adopt a senior’ groups benefit graduating high school students across East Texas

(KTRE) - Several new groups on Facebook are gaining popularity as they show support for high school seniors across East Texas.
The “Adopt a High School Senior” group is focused on finding seniors across Texas, as well as people willing to send their support, whether that be by mailing letters of encouragement or gifts.
Here how’s it works: Parents post pictures of their graduating seniors with some information about them, like life facts, interests, and what they want to do after graduation. People can then choose to “adopt” a senior with whom they may share interests.
Catherine Upshaw’s son, Nicolas, is graduating from Nacogdoches High School in May. She said she found out about the Facebook page Saturday, and already her son received four adoption requests.
“I basically just thought some of the things he put on the yearbook page, the spread that they did on each senior on the yearbook page,” Catherine said.
“This was definitely a surprise. I typically get blindsided by things like these,” Nicolas said. “I think it just goes to show I made a positive impact here, and my hard work paid off.”
Two of the four adoptees were former teachers of Nicolas’, one was a longtime friend of his mother, and one was a stranger.
Mom said the adoptees followed up with her on Facebook, asking what some of Nicolas’ favorite snacks are, things he likes, and restaurants he would go to.
“As of right now, it’s just been kind of trying to set the base for things, just to get the ball rolling,” Nicolas said.
“I’m hoping to gain some positivity in the midst of everything that’s going on. I think me and my class have been blindsided by the current events, and we just feel like the carpet has been pulled from under us in an unfair way.”
Nicolas will attend the University of Houston, where he will study computer information systems.
He said his adoption further reinforces his drive to succeed in the future knowing he’s got more supporters who will be there with him along the way.
“Hopefully this COVID-19 will be done with by then,” he said.
“To all of the other seniors... keep your head up. This is a hard hit for you,” said Catherine. “As parents, it hurts us, but our hurt is totally different from the hurt you’re experiencing right now because you’ve worked so hard to get to this point.
“Remember that there’s another graduation coming up. If you never get to do the high school graduation, just stick to college and you will get to see that graduation day come.”
If you’d like more information about adopting a senior, you can search Facebook using the term ‘Adopt a Senior’ and the city of your choice. You can also visit the original page by click here.
