East Texas taco fans mourn loss of Curbside Taco

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Sad news on taco Tuesday. Curbside Taco, the first permitted Tyler food truck, is closing after serving East Texans for just over six years.
The announcement was made on social media and the loss of the establishment was immediately mourned. Within an hour of the news of the closing being posted, more than 100 people commented. One person was “beyond devastated” and another taco lover said, “this breaks my heart”.
The owner, Chester Kruse, said, “although my sales have been slowly going down the past year, the virus was definitely the nail in the coffin.”
