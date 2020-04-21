First Alert: Spring thunderstorms return to the Piney Woods by Wednesday afternoon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After getting a couple of sunny, warm, and quiet days to catch our collective breaths, we will be right back in the storm track as we transition into Wednesday.
Some of the thunderstorms that move in on Wednesday afternoon and evening could be on the strong-to-severe side, containing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, small hail, and some gusty winds. This is why we have the red diamond on our disruptive weather outlook, indicating a high chance of disruptive weather late in the day tomorrow.
While any storms that develop and push through our part of the state tomorrow could become severe, the overall severe weather threat will be lower than what we had this past Sunday. In saying that, you still want to remain weather alert since many of the storms will be loud and disruptive in nature.
In diagnosing and analyzing the atmosphere, it appears the better severe threat in East Texas will mainly be along and north of the Highway 79 corridor. That is where the threat for larger hail and damaging winds will be higher.
A cold front moving in late Friday will bring in a few clouds and a 20% chance of light rain, but most areas will stay dry. Due to the timing of this frontal passage, we will be in store for a mostly sunny, dry, and tranquil weekend, giving us a much-needed break from the storm track.
Behind these cold fronts, we will be in store for some cool mornings followed by warm afternoons with low humidity.
