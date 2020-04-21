Healthcare admin: ‘There’s no one-size-fits-all’ to reopening hospitals, Texas economy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Restrictions on elective surgeries will be removed Wednesday, but the decision comes caused mixed emotions for one Nacogdoches hospital.
Elective surgeries were one of the first restrictions relaxed during Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order.
While protests are popping up across the state, urging the governor to do more to reopen the state’s economy.
At least one healthcare administration official said there was a lot to consider when reopening a hospital during a pandemic.
“I think it all depends on what your resources are, what resources you have access to, and what the state of the COVID-19 response is in your community," said Ian Gibson, director of strategy at Nacogdoches Medical Center. "There’s not really a one-size-fits-all, and I think that’s the really nice part of Governor Abbott’s response to this.”
Gibson added that the governor’s decision to start reopening the state is beneficial for the entire community. However, the city of Nacogdoches has to balance it with keeping the infection rate down.
Nacogdoches Medical Center hopes to announce its plans later this week.
