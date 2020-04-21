Lufkin police: Man allegedly tried to drag woman into car, made harassing calls

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin Police officer arrested a 27-year-old man Monday in connection with allegations that the man grabbed a female acquaintance at her place of work and tried to drag her into his vehicle on April 8. The victim also said Benavides had called her about 20 times since the alleged assault, according to the LPD incident report.
Jose Jesus Benavides Jr., of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony stalking charge. No bond amount has been set at this time.
According to the incident report, a Lufkin PD officer spoke to the victim at the Neches House, which is located at 406 Gobblers Knob, on April 20. The woman told the LPD officer that Benavides had assaulted her there at Neches House on April 8.
The woman told the police officer that she called the Lufkin Police Department to report the alleged assault. On April 8, Benavides followed the victim to her place of work, where he grabbed her phone and her right wrist and tried to pull her into his vehicle, the incident report stated.
After the woman managed to escape, she ran into the Neches house to call the police, the incident reported. She told the Lufkin PD officer that the alleged assault had left marks on her wrist.
The victim told the LPD officer that Benavides called her about 20 times since the alleged assault, the incident report stated. Then, as the woman was showing the officer the call log on her phone, Benavides allegedly called her again.
According to the incident report, the victim also told the Lufkin PD officer that people have spotted Benavides following her to and from work. The woman allegedly told the officer that Benavides would park his gray Nissan Versa at a nearby business while she was working.
As Lufkin PD officers were leaving the scene, one of them spotted Benavides in his vehicle, which was parked at the Lufkin Federal Credit Union. The officer said that when he approached the vehicle, Benavides was inside making phone calls, the incident report stated.
When the officer made contact, Benavides allegedly said that he had come to that location to call his father. Benavides also told the Lufkin PD officer that nothing had been going on between him and the victim and only said they had been “going through issues,” the incident report stated.
At that point, the Lufkin PD officer told Benavides that a report would be done to document the alleged assault and harassment and told him to leave the victim alone, the incident report stated.
After the Lufkin PD officer let Benavides go, the officer saw him pick up his phone and appear to make a phone call, the incident report stated.
Later, the officer returned to the Neches House to speak to the victim and learned that she had already left for the day. A short time later, the victim called Neches house and said that Benavides was chasing her in his vehicle, the incident report stated.
Another Lufkin officer made a traffic stop on Benavides’ vehicle in the 400 block of College Drive and took him into custody, the incident report stated.
An employee at the Neches House allegedly told the LPD officer that wrote the incident report that Benavides had nearly hit her vehicle as he was following the victim, the incident report stated. The victim told police that she didn’t know what Benavides would have done if he had caught her.
The Lufkin PD officer then spoke with the city prosecutor about the situation. After the discussion, the officer decided that there was enough evidence and probable cause for an arrest. Benavides was arrested for stalking and transported to the county jail.
