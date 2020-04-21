Some elective surgeries may now resume in Texas

“So, the guidelines about the 25 percent open bed capacity are very specific. We know exactly how many beds that equates to in our facility," said Jess Mowery with the Baylor, Scott, and White Texas Spine and Joint hospital in Tyler. “The PPE guidelines are a little more vague. So what we’re doing is we’re maintaining a week to 10 days of additional PPE on top of what our normal run rate might be."