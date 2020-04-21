Tenaha to fill AD, head football coach position

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple coaching changes are coming to Tenaha ISD, as an opening for head football coach/athletic director has come about and the search is underway.
Athletic Director Greg Jenkins confirmed he would be dropping the role of athletic director for the district to focus on a soon to be announced administration role. Jenkins will remain the boys head basketball coach.
On the football side, Robert Tamplin has stepped down as the head coach. Jenkins said Tamplin will remain on the staff as an assistant coach. The new Head football coach will also be the district’s athletic director.
Last year, Tenaha basketball made it back to the 2A Region III tournament. The football team struggled through the year finishing 5-5. It was the first time the team missed the playoffs in 14 years. This will be th fourth head coach since the 2017 season for the Tigers.
After making it to the state title game in 2017 the school parted ways with Craig Horn. Jenkins stepped in for the 2018 season and coached basketball as well. He stepped down following the conclusion of the season and the district promoted Tamplin from the offensive coordinator position.
