Tuesday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a quiet afternoon ahead. Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight we will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow, strong storms are expected to move through our area out ahead of and along a cold front. Showers are expected in the morning with storms in the afternoon. This wet weather will stick around for most of the overnight hours. Threats include damaging winds and large hail. Skies should clear out by daybreak on Thursday. Friday is looking to be our warmest day, in the low 80s with partly sunny skies. For the weekend, skies should be sunny and temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.