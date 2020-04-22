East Texas athletes look past COVID-19 challenges as they sign with college programs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas student athletes are signing with college programs despite limitations due to COVID-19.
Lufkin’s Jackson Parks and Nacogdoches’ Deonte Jackson were two of those athletes this past week. Jackson signed with Hendrix University in Conway, Arkansas. Jackson signed with LeTourneau University in Longview.
“I signed my letter at home and I was sad,” Jackson said. “I was looking forward to having my friends there.”
Because of COVID-19, the NCAA has put a hold on all home visits by coaches and on campus visits by student-athletes. Jackson had yet to make an official visit to Longview. His choice was made after some phone calls and the experience he had at a basketball camp held at the school in the summer.
“When I went to the camp I got to meet the coaches," Jackson said. " I like the way they play with their style and his coaching style. I am looking forward to getting there and winning some games and competing for a championship."
Parks was able to visit Hendrix before the freeze was put in by the NCAA making his decision less stressful.
“It was not too bad for me,” Parks said. “I had already made a visit. I didn’t have to worry about getting to the school. I had already talked to the coaches and everything. All I had to worry about was committing to one of them.”
The high school coaches are working hard right now making sure their athletes are getting tapes out to coaches as a way to secure final scholarships. The NCAA has also tried to help by instituting a waiver for all incoming high school seniors on standardized test. Student-athletes will not have to submit SAT or ACT scores. Now they will just have to meet the GPA standards.
“It has been a challenge for some of the kids,” Lufkin ISD assistant recruiting coordinator SaDalle Lamb said. “It has been a challenge on the coaches as well. The college coaches rely on game tape right now because everything is pretty much froze. We are trying to get our kids noticed.”
Now the athletes will need to stay focused on keeping in shape so once social distancing is lifted they can join their new teams and be ready to perform.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.