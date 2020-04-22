First Alert: An overnight front to bring in drier, brighter weather for Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few more strong thunderstorms will be possible until midnight, but our storm coverage will be winding down as the energy in the atmosphere moves out.
Once we approach sunrise Thursday morning, we will finally see drier, less humid air, return to our part of the state. This will lead to clearing skies and a return to lots of sunshine and mild temperatures on Thursday afternoon.
We will then be in store for a very warm day on Friday as daytime highs top out in the upper 80’s before a stronger cold front moves in by Friday night, bringing us a slight chance of rain followed by a sunny, cool, and dry weekend in East Texas.
After a few dry and tranquil weather days, some low-to-modest rain chances are schedule to return by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
