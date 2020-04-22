First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday midday through evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong storm system will be moving into East Texas today. Ahead of the upper level low pressure, conditions will become very warm and humid with breezy south winds, providing sufficient fuel for thunderstorms to form.
Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. Thunderstorms will begin to develop around midday and quickly strengthen as they become more numerous across the Ark-La-Tex into the afternoon. Expect heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A flash flood watch is in effect from 2pm Wednesday afternoon until 7am Thursday morning. Any thunderstorm that develops could quickly become severe. Hail and damaging winds in excess of 70 mph are possible along with isolated tornadoes.
The storms could come in two rounds as this afternoon’s development could be followed by a line of thunderstorms that will form along the advancing cold front this evening.
This evening’s storms should weaken as they move south overnight and will come to an end before daybreak Thursday morning. Clearing skies are expected Thursday.