First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday midday through evening

Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. Thunderstorms will begin to develop around midday and quickly strengthen as they become more numerous across the Ark-La-Tex into the afternoon. Expect heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A flash flood watch is in effect from 2pm Wednesday afternoon until 7am Thursday morning. Any thunderstorm that develops could quickly become severe. Hail and damaging winds in excess of 70 mph are possible along with isolated tornadoes.