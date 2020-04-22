Grapeland HS administrators, Class of 2020 create unique way to commemorate graduation

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - Hundreds of high school seniors across East Texas are wondering what graduation will look like in the age of COVID-19.
Grapeland ISD is answering that question for its Class of 2020. Grapeland High School administrators and senior class officers have come up with a unique way to commemorate graduation.
The district is giving each graduating senior an opportunity to customize an individual graduation ceremony, according to a statement posted on the Grapeland ISD Facebook Page.
The individual ceremonies will happen the last week of May, according to the post.
Each senior will be allowed to pick one of six locations for their ceremony. Their choices are the front of the high school, the basketball gym, front of the Ag building, the football field or the softball field.
Their picture will be taken and made part of video that will be posted on the Grapeland ISD Facebook Page at 7 p.m., Friday, May 29.
“Although our seniors will not have the traditional ceremony, we are proud that our Senior Class Officers collaborated on a plan that would still allow us to commemorate this class in such a special way,” the post said.
School officials say social distancing will be enforced and they plan to send out more information on that and scheduling next week.
Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order keeping all public, private and higher education campuses closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
