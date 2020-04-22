EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Increasing clouds and mild temperatures this morning, then thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as some storms could become strong to severe. It will be warm and breezy into the early afternoon with showers and thunderstorms expected to develop near Dallas-Fort Worth midday. These storms will move into East Texas through the early afternoon. High winds and hail will be the main threats with these storms but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Heavy rainfall will also be likely along with frequent lightning. As these storms come to an end, another line of thunderstorms will develop late afternoon along the advancing cold front and move through East Texas this evening and overnight tonight. Storms along the front should weaken into the overnight hours as they move into Deep East Texas. Skies will begin to clear early tomorrow with a nice day ahead. Mostly sunny with lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s for Thursday afternoon. Another weak cold front arrives Friday with a slight chance for rain and then clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures headed into the weekend.