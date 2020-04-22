Nacogdoches County judge adjusts to life in quarantine as family recovers from COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Like for so many ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ participants dog walking has become Judge Campbell Cox’s daily routine.
“Both my wife and my oldest son both tested positive. In fact, today is their first day out of quarantine. So, we’re happy for them,” shared Cox. “For as me, I’m fine. Either I didn’t get it or I’m asymptomatic. I don’t know."
Even so, state guidelines require Cox to remain in quarantine until April 30. He conducts his judicial duties from home.
“We had a couple of hearings. We’ve done one mental commitment hearing. The other day I had a CPS hearing and that went fine," said Cox.
For 19 years Cox has sat behind a bench. How to keep the wheels of justice moving during a pandemic never crossed his mind.
“No. Absolutely not. This is so surreal.”
For the most part courthouses are closed to the public. Judges approve search warrants via emails. They rule on pleas thru zoom.
But they know technology is not enough to stay ahead, let alone keep up.
“It is a backlog. And it’s a backlog for every court in the state. All 254 counties. Cases are being reset. Jury trials are being canceled at least thru June 1.”
The judge gives his team of tech smart co-workers credit for meeting his professional needs. His personal needs are fulfilled by a casual stroll down a neighborhood street.
