Tornado Watch issued for multiple counties in East Texas, warnings issued
(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 11:48 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 11:48 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson County until 12:45 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple counties in East Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect until 5 p.m. and includes Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, and Tyler Counties in East Texas.

