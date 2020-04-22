Tornado Watch issued for multiple counties in East Texas, warnings issued

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 11:48 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson County until 12:45 p.m.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for multiple counties in East Texas.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect until 5 p.m. and includes Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, and Tyler Counties in East Texas.
