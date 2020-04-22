VIDEO: Project Tornado Live with Mark Scirto

2020 Project Tornado Live
April 22, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 1:16 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Are you prepared in the event of a tornado?

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto has been taking his Project Tornado program into East Texas schools for more than 30 years, teaching students about safety during severe weather and how to stay prepared.

On Wednesday morning, he presented Project Tornado Live on East Texas Now. If you missed the live feed, check out the video above to watch the show!

Students across East Texas will have an opportunity to learn what to do in the event of an emergency. Anyone can watch and benefit from this important presentation.

Want to follow along with Mark’s presentation? Download the Project Tornado Booklet for KLTV and KTRE! And learn more about Project Tornado and get safety tips here.

