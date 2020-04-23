Cowboys pick WR CeeDee Lamb with 17th pick in NFL Draft

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys have picked up another offensive weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott.
With the 17th pic in the 1st round of the NFL Draft the Cowboys selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
A Richmond, Texas native, Lamb was a key player for the Big12 Champions. In 13 games Lamb had 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. On top of being a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Lamb was first-team Associated Press All-American, Biletnikoff Award finalist, and first-team All-Big 12 honors.
