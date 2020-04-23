Dual challenges ahead for Polk County

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Sydney Murphy says the long road to recovery has begun in Polk County.
Tonight we learned more from Onalaska after a tornado touched down leaving three people dead, 33 injured and nearly three-hundred homes damaged.
Murphy said in a press briefing today that all residents are accounted for. But there are dual challenges for residents and first responders.
“We’re facing two emergency declarations at the same time and they’re not anywhere closely related to each other."
Residents of Polk County hit twice with disaster. County Judge Sydney Murphy said in a press conference today that emergency crews are being cautious after yesterday's tornado.
“The plan was fabulous. What they did was, we got those people out, we staged them at the high school here. Then they were screened by our public health officer and medical personnel before they were allowed to go to the shelter.”
Red Cross screened people for the virus before taking them to shelters for the night. Roads cleared by crews who showed up in the early morning hours.
“At one point we had 70 different people and agencies staged up, that showed up with chainsaws, with track hoes, with whatever was needed that would allow us to open the roadways”
Murphy signed a declaration of disaster overnight and said the state responded quickly, with crews on their way in 15 minutes. Still, more help is needed.
“So we’ll move forward and after we get a full assessment, then we’ll move forward to our federal partners and see if FEMA can come in and provide some additional assistance.”
An emergency no-fly zone is in place over Polk County, which includes drones.
