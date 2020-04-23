East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, averages for all weight classes of feeder steers and heifer ended between three and six dollars higher, according to East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
This week’s feeder calf quality offering was good on all weight classes as the market saw the first real seasonal offering of milk calves.
Meantime, slaughter cows and bulls showed about a five dollar increase. That's compared to last week. Buyer demand was aggressive with activity good on all classes of feeder calves.
