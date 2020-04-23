First Alert: Brighter and drier days lie ahead for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air will combine with mostly clear skies overnight to lead to a cool, crisp night, with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60.
Friday will be sunny and warm as we will flirt with the record high temperature of 90-degrees, that occurred back in that record setting heat and drought year of 2011. If we don’t tie the record, we will come close as daytime highs climb into the upper 80’s due to a warm, southwesterly breeze.
We have a brief window to see a quick-moving shower or thunderstorm move in from the north on Friday night as a stronger cold front moves through our part of the state Friday night. Since the air will be relatively dry, our odds for getting in on a shower or thunderstorm is only 20%.
Behind the frontal passage, we will get rewarded with a sun-filled weekend with chilly mornings giving way to warm, but comfortable afternoons with a cool breeze and low humidity.
The nice weather will continue through Monday before southerly winds team up with another approaching cold front to bring back a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
