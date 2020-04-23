46 homes destroyed in deadly Onalaska storm

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - Forty-six homes were destroyed and 291 total were damaged in Wednesday night’s storm in the Onalaska area.
Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy said three people died in the storm. They were a woman in her 20s, a man in her 50s and another man whose age is unknown. Thirty people were injured, Murphy said.
Murphy said 29 volunteer fire departments and 19 law enforcement agencies assisted in responding.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support from our neighbors and emergency response partners,” Murphy said.
28 residents were provided with shelter. Murphy said everyone was screened for COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the shelter.
Search and rescue teams are making additional passes through the affected areas, Murphy said.
Murphy also asks the public to not fly drones over the affected areas.
“We did have some issues yesterday with interference from privately-owned drones," Murphy said.
Murphy said Onalaska residents are under a boil-water advisory. Residents can get drinking water and food at noon at Garland Park.
The Burke Center is also offering counseling at Pine Forest Baptist Church.
Murphy asks for people to avoid impacted areas so as not to interfere with any emergency services.
Anyone interested in volunteering can go to the Polk County Center of Hope. Residents who need help can also message the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page.
Governor Greg Abbott released a statement regarding the tornado and the state’s response.
“Last night’s tornado caused significant damage and led to tragic loss of life within these communities, and our hearts continue to be with Texans affected by these devastating storms. The State of Texas and Polk County officials have been working closely together to ensure recovery resources are available and utilized within the communities ravaged by this tornado. We will continue to do all we can to give Polk County residents the support they need as they recover from this severe weather.”
