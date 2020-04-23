TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clearing skies this morning as the cold front makes it’s way through East Texas. Expect winds to turn from the northwest and could be breezy at times through the first half of the day. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with lower humidity and warm temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures today will reach the upper 70s. A few clouds roll in tomorrow with a slight chance for rain very late in the day. Another weak cold front will move through late Friday into early Saturday. A few showers could develop along the front but most will be brief. Temperatures will warm into the 80s Friday afternoon, but drop back to the 70s for the weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny this weekend and nice. Chances for rain return to the forecast by the middle of next week.