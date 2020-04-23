National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Polk County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The tornado's path expands so far that it warranted not one, but two National Weather Service teams from the Houston-Galveston office.
Just from what they saw shortly after arriving one member says it's clear the damage was caused by tornadic activity.
“It is mostly hardwood trees that are uprooted.” And that gives an idea how strong the winds are, EF-1, over a hundred mile an hour winds in this area," said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Dan Reilly. He was referencing the Bold Springs community on FM 350.
The roar of those winds and how they tossed items around were caught on a doorbell cam at Kickapoo Estates on Lake Livingston. Ray Walker watched the video remotely knowing his 93-year- old mother was inside the home.
"So, I called her and believe it or not she picked up,” shared Walker. “She had a death grip on that phone and she picked it up and I said, 'Mom, are you OK?' And she said, 'No.'
According to her son, Evelyn Pat Walker is in the hospital with a broken rib.
The home where she rode out the storm is the kind of damage the National Weather Service will be accessing.
What we're doing right now is determining the strength of the tornado at each spot and we are going to continue along the track east until it ends so we can kind of figure out a start point in the west and an end point in the east," explained Jeffry Evans, the NWS meteorologist in charge at the Houston-Galveston office.
The assessment will tell scientists essential information. For the residents of Kickapoo Estates, the significant property damage is proof enough of a harrowing experience.
