Polk County officials give details on how you can help tornado victims

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Emergency Management has announced some ways to help residents impacted by Wednesday’s severe weather.
Food and water will be available at the Garland Park Pavilion until 7 p.m. Thursday or as long as supplies last. The pavilion will also be open for food and water distribution from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook Page.
Anyone wanting to donate food or bottled water can drop those items off at the Center of Hope at 600 South Washington Avenue in Livingston. Only nonperishable food items should be donated.
If you need clothing or miscellaneous household items, the Oasis Resale Shop (of St Luke’s) has clothing for families in need.
Those in need can call the Oasis Resale Shop at 936-327-1208 or 936-327-8467 if they need clothing. Officials do not want anyone to bring clothing or household items to the resale shop or the Center of Hope. They say they will coordinate specific needs as they come in.
There is also a way to make monetary donations. Checks or cash can be taken to the Center of Hope. Checks should be made out to Campaign 300.
As for volunteers, Polk County emergency officials say they will not be setting up a place where volunteers can meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, people interested in volunteering should call the Center of Hope at 936-327-7634. Someone will take your information and call you if and when volunteers are needed.
