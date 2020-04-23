Polk County residents share stories of surviving Wednesday tornado

Onalaska, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday was a day of cleanup and reflection for Polk County residents that suffered damage from Wednesday’s powerful tornado.
The Canyon Park subdivision was one of the first neighborhoods in Onalska to suffer damage. Amanda Moran was on her porch and saw the storm approaching just before 6 p.m. A trees was ripped out of the ground and pushed into the side of her home.
“We hauled butt to the house and made it inside just in time before the tree fell on the house.”
She felt safe inside but knew her step-son Bryton was trying to get home during the storm. A tree ended up falling on to of his SUV and pinning him inside. He was rescued and rushed to a Houston hospital.
“Doctors said he is lucky to be alive,” Moran said. “The doctor said he has broken ribs, hurt his sternum and spinal chord, he can’t feel his hands. The doctors said that it will take a couple of years for that to heal.”
Further down Moran’s street Nic Prager and his fiance Hannah Fuller rode out the storm in a house they were remodeling just days before they were set to move in.
“We had bought a new door we were putting on,” Prager said. “We had put our third screw in and we saw the storm coming. I pulled the door shut and just held on. A tree fell on this side so we went to the other side then a tree fell there. We were running around with the baby trying to avoid it.”
“To see my daughter go through that was scary,” Fuller said." It was amazing we came out untouched. It was a blessing."
The two said what was more amazing was minutes after the storm passed you could already hear chainsaws in the distance with people already helping their neighbors.
A few blocks away Aryiana Manning would have rather driven down to a local grocery store for cover but said there was no time once they realized the tornado was moving towards them.
“My mother-in-law was on the porch,” Manning said. “I went out and could see the wind start to swirl. We didn’t have time.”
Manning’s only option was to get the family in the bathroom at the back of her trialer.
“I grabbed her,” Manning said. "We grabbed my husband out of the back room. We had to go and within the same minute it was on the house. We were all in the bathroom safe. Luckily.
Six miles away the Russell family was on their back porch when the storm approached. Ricky and Sharon ran into the hallway.
“It sounded like a freight train,” Russell said. “It was like a weed eater ran over the entire property... It broke trees down like gangbusters.”
His wife Sharon said it was the scariest thing she had been through but she is looking at the positives. Despite widespread damage to the property, their mobile home is livable, her humming bird feeder was not knocked down and her wooden swing in the front yard was not damaged.
All of the people we talked to said they will now focus on rebuilding and getting back to normal.
