TDCJ: 2 employees killed in Polk County tornado; six employees’ homes destroyed

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees died after a tornado hit Polk County Wednesday, and at least six TDCJ employee families are homeless as a result of the destruction, according to the TDCJ Facebook page.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this tragic act of nature,” said Bryan Collier the Executive Director of TDCJ. “To lose two valued employees so young is especially difficult. TDCJ is a family. We will all stand with the Holbert and Ivey families in this trying time.”
Taylor Holbert, 29, and Brooke Ivey, 27, were both killed when the tornado struck the Onalaska area of Polk County, according to the Facebook post. Two of their extended family members were seriously injured, and they have been hospitalized.
According to the Facebook post, Holbert’s mother is also a TDCJ employee.
Earlier Thursday, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy reported that the tornado killed at least three people, and almost 30 people were injured.
Holbert was an employee of the TDCJ Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Logistics Division, and he worked for more than three years as an industrial specialist. Ivey, an employee of the agency’s business and finance division, had worked for TDCJ for more than six years, most recently as a contracts specialist in contracts and procurement, according to the Facebook post.
In addition to the six TDCJ employees whose homes were destroyed by the tornado, the homes of at least another 30 employees suffered damage as a result of the storm.
“Agency leadership is exploring all options to help provide for employees in need,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post stated that more than 50 community work squad members from TDCJ responded to four neighborhoods to assist in the cleanup and recovery effort.
“In addition, there are 31 TDCJ staff and five K-9s now assisting with search and rescue and door to door recovery efforts in Polk County,” the Facebook post stated. “Staff provided 2-liter bottles of hand sanitizer, cloth masks, and gloves to those impacted by the storm.”
