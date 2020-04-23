Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a very active weather day yesterday we are thankfully seeing quiet skies across East Texas today. We’ll see partly sunny skies at times during the first half of the day before skies clear out later this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rebound nicely despite last night’s cold front moving through, and highs are expected to warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees across the area. Partly cloudy skies return and a few showers/isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow as another cold front moves through East Texas later in the day. Rain chances look to remain contained to northern counties so not everyone will see the rain. There is a slight chance for an isolated severe storm to develop some large hail and damaging winds, so we will be watching closely tomorrow for any possible development. Skies clear out on Saturday and we finally have a good looking weekend to enjoy! Lots of sunshine and afternoon temperatures warming into the middle to upper 70s. Our warming trend continues into Monday as we reach into the lower 80s. Clouds increase on Tuesday and scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible ahead of another approaching cold front. This front will likely move through East Texas overnight into early Wednesday, with skies clearing out later in the afternoon leading to another round of sunny skies by next Thursday.