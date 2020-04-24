Clean-up process underway for Polk County residents

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - Homeowners in Polk County neighborhoods that were damaged during Wednesday’s tornado were able to return home today.
Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy says 306 homes in Polk County were damaged, and 173 were destroyed. That means for families like Seth Phillips’. the clean-up process is underway.
“During the actual event, it was scary. Afterward, it is just exhausting cleaning up. Helping friends out and getting help from friends. So, just been exhausting," Phillips said. “Yesterday was horrible.”
Phillips said the clean-up process is not easy.
“We’ve had a lot of volunteers just off the road come by and ask for assistance. And it has really been a blessing,” Phillips said.
Elsewhere in Onalaska, neighbors are working to pick up their yards as well.
“They get to work and start chainsawing, running the equipment and moving and trying to clear the roads to every else. Not just us,” said Polk County resident Melanie Justice.
Justice’s neighborhood is filled with debris, and many homes are missing their roofs.
“With the help of my church family and friends, our yard looks fabulous now. It looks great," Justice said. "Yeah, it looks terrible, but it looks great compared to what it initially was.”
As for many Polk County residents, the clean-up process continues.
“We will be out here every day doing something. We’re fortunate that we have a lot of support,” Justice added. “We are very fortunate. I mean, we’re here, and we made it."
Water and gas services have been restored in several parts of town. However, a boil water notice is in effect for most of the city of Onalaska.
