Crockett police obtain arrest warrant for daycare worker in connection with abuse allegations

CROCKETT, Texas (News Release) - On Thursday, April 16, 2020, the Crockett Police Department initiated an investigation into allegations of abuse towards children at the Treehouse Academy, a local daycare. The allegations were in regard to the 2- to 3-year-old class. This investigation began after a daycare staff member, who is also a parent with children at the daycare, came forward with video evidence that her child had been mistreated or abused by some of the staff. During the initial stages of the investigation, Detectives met with the daycare’s administrative personnel and obtained surveillance camera recordings.