Crockett police obtain arrest warrant for daycare worker in connection with abuse allegations

From the Crockett Police Department
CROCKETT, Texas (News Release) - On Thursday, April 16, 2020, the Crockett Police Department initiated an investigation into allegations of abuse towards children at the Treehouse Academy, a local daycare. The allegations were in regard to the 2- to 3-year-old class. This investigation began after a daycare staff member, who is also a parent with children at the daycare, came forward with video evidence that her child had been mistreated or abused by some of the staff. During the initial stages of the investigation, Detectives met with the daycare’s administrative personnel and obtained surveillance camera recordings.
Additionally, one of the teachers in question, Shaquill Johnson (29 years of age) was interviewed and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest charging her with Abandoning or Endangering a Child (State Jail Felony). Officers have attempted to locate Johnson after the warrant was issued, but she has not been located at the time of this press release.
Detectives are still actively reviewing every minute of the surveillance camera recordings and additional arrest warrants are expected in the coming days. Parents have been and will continue to be contacted after it has been confirmed that their child was mistreated or abused. The administration at the Tree House Academy has been cooperating with the Crockett Police Department throughout this investigation.
Anyone with information or concerns about this case is asked to call the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 and ask for Lieutenant Blake Gates or Detective Leea Price. As this investigation progresses we will continue to keep providing updates as they are available.