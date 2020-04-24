Family member hospitalized after tree collapses on home

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A family from Canton woke up Thursday morning with a tree inside their home after it was uprooted. The tree breached the living room trapping Mark Pinkston in the living room.
“Crash crash crash, there it was. I run in there to see what’s going on, fighting the dust, to find my brother pinned on the couch," family member that was in the home when the tree collapsed, David Pinkston said. “That tree just couldn’t take it anymore and this morning is when it fell.”
David Pinkston’s wife Lawana recalls what she saw when she felt her house shake.
“I run out and there’s my husband trying to take this giant limb off my brother-in-law, he’s screaming, it scared me to death. I was like oh my God, how can he survive like this because he is pinned down,” she said.
The family says, David came out uninjured.
“I was scared, honest to God scared. Because when I saw my brother-in-law like that, the first thing that came to my mind, he’s dying. When you look at that tree that came on him, so big,” Lawana Pinkston said.
Despite what happened Thursday morning, David remains hopeful.
“This happened for a reason, God has a plan for everything . I know that this will work out, this happened for a reason. I got to look to the future and think of it like that,” he said.
The Pinkston family are awaiting a walkthrough with their insurance company to determine if the house is considered a total loss. Marks has since been released from the hospital and is back with his family.
