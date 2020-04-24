First Alert: A few strong storms this evening before we get rewarded with a nice weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Even though many of us have not seen a cloud in the sky for much of the day, you will want to remain weather alert since we do have a 30% chance of a strong or severe thunderstorm forming over our part of the state and moving south this evening.
Any storms that form in Deep East Texas will be quick-movers, meaning not much rain is expected. These storms will not be widespread, so many areas will remain dry. However, those of you that do get underneath one of these storms could receive some hail and strong winds for a brief time before they move out of your neighborhood.
Once we get beyond midnight, the storm threat will end as a cold front passes through our part of the state. Behind the frontal passage, we will get rewarded with a sun-filled weekend with chilly mornings giving way to warm, but comfortable afternoons with a cool breeze and low humidity.
The nice weather will continue through Monday before southerly winds team up with another approaching cold front to bring back a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by next Tuesday.
Some of the thunderstorms that return late Tuesday could be on the strong side, but we will know more in the days to follow.
Behind that mid-week storm system, we will once again clear out the skies as sunshine and dry weather return for the back half of next week.
