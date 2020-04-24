Manhunt underway for teenage shooting suspect in Nacogdoches County

By Lane Luckie | April 24, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 12:08 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage suspect in a Thursday shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 14-year-old male shot an unidentified individual on County Road 715, near Highway 7, then fled the scene.

Law enforcement are unsure if the teen is still armed. “Suspect is wearing shorts and possibly a red shirt,” a news release stated.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who lives in the area and near the A.L. Mangham Airport, west of Nacogdoches, to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

Additional information about the condition of the person shot was not immediately available.

