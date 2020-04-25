State health official and Nacogdoches County officials discuss COVID-19 high rate

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Health Services deputy regional director David Leary exited a lengthy meeting with Nacogdoches health, city, and county representatives on Friday afternoon. He was summoned there to answer a COVID-19 related question.
“Why is Nacogdoches getting so many cases?” Leary said when asked the meeting’s purpose.
Leary allowed only use of his audio in a television interview. He says the COVID-19 caseload is a “snapshot in time” that usually starts two weeks prior to any COVID-19 test.
“A lot of those bumps we found out came from gatherings at religious institutions,” Leary said. “It could have been worksites that were gathering at that time. And then could have been different places at the time that were still gathering like we normally do."
The meeting was closed to the media and the public. Nacogdoches County officials, including Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell, shared his interpretation of the meeting.
“They answered as well as they, I believe, they can be answered because like everybody understands, this has not been done before. This is not unique to Texas," Sowell said. "It’s not unique to the United States.”
State Representative Travis Clardy stepped out of the closed-door meeting to convey on his live Facetime report what he heard.
"Nothing new, but we asked the right questions. We’re getting that they still haven’t figured out what the problem is,” Clardy said.
While medical staff continues to take care of each new case, it's apparent from these sources there is no clear answer to the questions being asked.
“There’s a disparity between these counties and there’s not a single, solid answer for it, so they’re accumulating the information. They understand the question," Clardy said. “They are seriously trying to solve it and fix it.”
