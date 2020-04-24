WATCH: Jennifer Kielman talks to a chaplain about how faith is helping patients, staff and health care workers

He spoke about how changes at the hospital are affecting everyone.
As a chaplain, he is there to pray, offer hope and be there for those who need him, from staff to health care workers and patients.
He walks with them in faith.
Now, with new rules allowing no visitors to the hospital because of COVID-19, his support is more important than ever.
“I love the shortest verse in the Bible, when it said Jesus wept," Stovall said. "Because it reminds me of the incredible compassion that he has. And, the incredible compassion I need to have as I represent Him here telling people about hope.”