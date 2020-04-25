Former Longview Lobo, NFL Pro Bowler Trent Williams traded to San Francisco 49ers

(Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Caleb Beames | April 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated April 25 at 11:30 AM

(KLTV) - Former Longview Lobo and NFL Pro Bowler Trent Williams is out of Washington and heading to San Francisco.

Williams sat out last season and had demanded to be released or to be traded because he was upset over the handling of recent medical issues where he was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer.

Williams was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 5th round pick in this year’s draft and a 3rd round pick next year according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The seven-time pro bowler is heading to San Francisco which is coached by Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan was the coach in Washington when Williams was drafted.

Williams has two years and $24 million left on his contract

