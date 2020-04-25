National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado in Jasper, Newton Counties

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF-2 tornado moved through Jasper and Newton Counties and into Louisiana on Wednesday.
According to the weather service, the tornado had estimated peak winds of 130 mph, a total path length of 37 miles, and a maximum width of 600 yards at it’s widest point.
According to the weather service’s damage survey, the tornado began at 7:28 p.m. approximately six miles east of Jasper along County Road 278. It produced damage to roofs and homes and snapped trees along its path. The tornado debarked trees at times, along its path.
The weather service said the tornado dissipated at approximately 8:19 p.m. north of the community of Rosepine, LA. No one was seriously injured in this tornado.
This tornado was spawned by the same storm which produced an EF-3 tornado in Polk County. That tornado resulted in three deaths and over 30 injuries.
