Onalaska church holding food and supply distribution for residents affected by tornado

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - After Wednesday’s tornado, the Onalaska community was still recovering Saturday night. To help fill the many needs, the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Organization, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, donated supplies to a local church.
East Texas News Weekend’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with a few of the volunteers who helped give away food and supplies for those in need.
After a tornado touched down in Polk County on Wednesday, many families were left with little to nothing. Several local churches came together to help by distributing free boxes of non-perishable food and other necessities.
“We have toiletries, we have bleach, we have cleaning supplies we have tools and brooms. We have clothes and shoes, also. And this is all new stuff,” said Don Boyett, a volunteer and a Livingston Church of Christ member.
As cars lined up to receive the boxes, Boyett said he realized that there is a great need in the Onalaska community.
“They need the bleach and the cleaning supplies to clean up what they have left. They need the food to feed their families as well,” Boyett explained.
As volunteers loaded boxes in the cars, Boyett explained how the food box is designed to feed a family of four for about a week.
“You just don’t think about the hundreds of items that you are going to need from day to day that you would regularly use,” said Lindell Mitchell expressed.
One volunteer said that people in the community are still in a state of shock. The volunteer said giving away the food and supplies may not be much to many, but it was worth seeing them smile.
“There is also a spiritual need in this community. So, in every box there is a Bible,” said Gary Bonide, a local minister. “We give them material when they first drive up, contact information about the churches, and a website to pursue. We are trying to share Christ, that’s the bottom line."
Local ministers say that the Church of Christ Disaster Relief organization has said if there are still needs to be met, then they will have another truck ready to distribute more food and supplies.
